Sonu Sood to play modern-day Arjuna in Kannada film

Actor Sonu Sood will be playing the pivotal character of Arjuna from the Mahabharata in a Kannada film titled Kurukshetra. “I am playing the role of Arjuna in Kurukshetra. It is great fun to work as Arjuna. I am thoroughly enjoying it. I am humbled as I got to play such an interesting role,” Sonu told PTI.

For this role, Sonu says, he revisited his history books. “My mom Saroj Sood is a professor in English and History.I still have her books, which are a priced possession. I read about Kurukshetra. As a kid we used to enjoy listening to the story.

“This film is a modern day version, it is little new. Also it is not a mythological look but the period is that. It is a newer version for the younger generation to enjoy. It is more casual, relaxed and today but larger than life,” says the actor.

The Kung Fu Yoga actor reveals the action sequences of the film will be the high point. “I am looking forward to all the war sequences. The CG team and the action director is the same as that of Baahubali and we are looking to take it a step ahead. We all are giving it our best to make it an epic.

“It is one of the most expensive films coming out early next year in February-March,” adds Sonu. According to reports, the film to be directed by Naganna, will be the retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Kauravas. Sonu is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Besides this, Sonu is excited about the biopic on ace shuttler P V Sindhu, which he is producing.

