Sonika Chauhan case: Vikram Chatterjee sent to 14 day judicial remand

A court here on Monday sent actor Vikram Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the death of model Sonika Chauhan in a car accident, to 14 days judicial custody. Chatterjee, who has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving and arrested on Friday, was presented before the Alipore court which remanded him to judicial custody till July 23.

At the wheel on April 29 when the accident happened, he was intercepted by police while travelling in a car near a south Kolkata Mall on July 7. According to the police, the car’s forensic report revealed its speed was between 95 to 115 km per hour a few seconds before the accident. During the police interrogation, the actor confessed to consuming alcohol on the night of the accident. However, he claimed that he was not drunk and the car was not over speeding. The accident happened on a south Kolkata street while they were returning from a party. After the accident, Sonika was rushed to a city hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The actor himself sustained a head injury in the accident and was hospitalised. Vikram Chatterjee is primarily known for his work in Bengali television and cinema. He debuted in movies in 2012 with Bengali drama film Bedroom.

He got his lead role in Ichchenodi which aired on Star Jalsa for a little less than two years. Vikram Chatterjee played the lead role alongside Solanki Roy. He was driving Sonika Chauhan home on the night the accident took place.

