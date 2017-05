SIIMA Nominations: Theri, Janatha Garage, Maheshinte Prathikaram and Kirik Party lead

SIIMA 2017 nominations: Theri, Janatha Garage, Maheshinte Prathikaram and Kirik Party have been nominated under various categories. SIIMA 2017 nominations: Theri, Janatha Garage, Maheshinte Prathikaram and Kirik Party have been nominated under various categories.

The South Indian International Movie Awards 2017 nominations looks like it is going to a replay of IIFA 2017 for Tollywood and Sandalwood. Junior NTR starrer Janatha Garage with eight nominations and Rakshit Shetty starrer Kirik Party with 12 nominations are both leading under various categories. In Kollywood, Vijay’s Theri with six nominations and Joker with five nominations – two films – one with a leading superstar and one that received critical claim have come out on top in nominations.

Maheshinte Prathikaram, the Malayalam film has received 11 nominations this year and is expected to win in a least half a dozen categories. SIIMA has released the nominations for 15 categories such as Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Best Actor in a Negative Role, Best Lyricist, Best Music Director, Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Comedian, Best Debutant Female, Best Debutant Male, Best Debutant director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Film.

This year, the red carpet event will be held on June 30 and July 1 in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC. Last year, it was held in Singapore.

Here is the list of nominations for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Film in all four industries

TAMIL

Best Actress

Varalaxmi (Tharai Thappatai)

Nayanthara (Iru Mugan)

Tamannaah (Dharma Durai)

Samantha (Theri)

Amala Paul (Amma Kanakku)

Best Director

Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru)

Manikandan (Aandavan Kattalai)

Vetrimaaran (Visaaranai)

Raju Murugan (Joker)

Atlee (Theri)

Best Actor

Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)

Vikram (Iru Mugan)

Sivakarthikeyan (Remo)

Vijay (Theri)

Suriya (24)

Best Film

Theri (V Creations)

Joker (Dream Warrior Pictures)

Irudhi Suttru (Y NOT Studios)

Pichaikkaran (Vijay Antony Film Corporation)

Visaaranai (Wunderbar Films & Grassroot Film company)

TELUGU

Best Actress

Samantha (A Aa)

Rakul Preet (Nannaku Prematho)

Ritu Varma (Pelli Choopulu)

Lavanya Tripathi (Srirastu Shubhamastu)

Regina (Jyo Achyutananda)

Best Actor

Allu Arjun (Sarrainodu)

Jr NTR (Janatha Garage)

Nagarjuna (Oopiri)

Ram Charan (Dhruva)

Nani (Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha)

Best Director

Trivikram (A Aa)

Boyapati Srinu (Sarrainodu)

Koratala Siva (Janatha Garage)

Sukumar (Nannaku Prematho)

Vamshi Paidipally (Oopiri)

Best Film

A Aa (Haarika & Hassine Creations)

Pelli Choopulu (BigBen Cinemas(London) & Dharmapath Creations)

Janatha Garage (Mythri Movie Makers)

Sarrainodu (Geetha Arts)

Kshanam (PVP Cinema)

MALAYALAM

Best Actress

Nayanthara (Puthiya Niyamam)

Manju Warrier (Vettah)

Sai Pallavi (Kali)

Vedhika (James & Alice)

Asha Sarath (Anuraga Karikkinvellam)

Best Actor

Fahadh Faasil (Maheshinte Prathikaram)

Nivin Pauly (Action Hero Biju)

Dulquer Salmaan (Kammatipaadam)

Biju Menon (Anuraga Karikkinvellam)

Mohanlal (Pulimurugan)

Best Director

Vysakh (Pulimurugan)

Vineeth Sreenivasan (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)

Priyadarshan (Oppam)

Abrid Shine (Action Hero Biju) Rajeev Ravi (Kammatipaadam) vote

Best Film

Maheshinte Prathikaram (OPM Dream Mill Cinemas)

Oppam (Aashirvad Cinemas)

Action Hero Biju (Pauly Jr. Pictures, Full On Studios)

Kammatipaadam (Global United Media)

Pulimurugan (Mulakuppadam Films)

KANNADA

Best Actress

Sruthi Hariharan (Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu)

Hariprriya (Neer Dose)

Vedhika (Shivalinga)

Parul Yadav (Killing Veerappan)

Shraddha Srinath (U Turn)

Best Actor

Rakshit Shetty (Kirik Party)

Dr. Shivarajkumar (Shivalinga)

Puneeth Rajkumar (Doddamane Huduga)

Yash (Santhu Straight Forward)

Jaggesh (Neer Dose)

Best Director

Suman Kittur (Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu)

Rishab Shetty (Kirik Party)

Vijaya Prasad (Neer Dose)

Pavan Wadeyar ( Jessie)

Pawan Kumar (U Turn)

Best Film

Thithi (Pratap Reddy & Sunmin Park)

Kotigobba – 2 (Rambabu Productions)

Kirik Party (Paramvah Studios)

U Turn (Pawan Kumar Studios)

Godhi Banna Sadharna Maikattu (Pushkar Films)

