SIIMA 2017 Day 1: Shivarajkumar, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet win big. Here are all the winners. See photos, videos

​The sixth edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards is being held in Abu Dhabi on June 30 and July 1. While the first day is dedicated to Telugu and Kannada films, the second day is about Malayalam and Tamil films. Many bigwigs from the industry are in Dubai for the event and the first day has already given us some scintillating performances along with the announcement of the winners. Before the awards was announced, a tribute was paid to the late Dasari Narayana Rao who was one of the seasoned Indian filmmakers with two National Awards under his belt.

DJ Allu Sirish and Roshan were the hosts this year and they left no stone unturned in entertaining the audience. Veteran actor Murali Mohan won the award for Lifetime Achievement and it was all the more wonderful when S. P. Balasubrahmanyam was the one who handed over the award. Nivetha Thomas won the Best Debut Female award for the Telugu film Gentleman, and SIIMA also tweeted a part of her speech, “She said if she can..anyone can! Dreamer @i_nivethathomas at #VIVOSIIMA #InAbuDhabi #SIIMA2017 @Vivo_India”. Roshan received the Best Debut award (Male) for his performance in Nirmala Convent. Rakul Preet won the Best Actor (Female) for Nannaku Prematho and her co-star in the film, Jr NTR won the Best Actor (Male) for Janatha Garage. Actor Nani won the Best Actor (Critic) award this year.

In Kannada, Shivrajkumar received the Best Actor (Male) award for his film Shivalinga from veteran singer Usha Uthup and also spoke about his late mother, Parvathyamma Rajkumar. Actor Shraddha Srinath won the Best Actor award (Female) for her performance in U Turn. Kirik Party won the Best Film award this year. Bollywood singer Armaan Malik also bagged an award for his stupendous singing skills. Posting a picture with the trophy, he wrote, “Thanks @SIIMA for recognising my work in the South Indian Music Industry Big thanks to @ArjunJanya3 this one’s for u! #SariyaagiNenapide!”

Double Dhamaka for #KirikParty – Wins Best Picture – Kannada at #VivoSIIMA2017 – Completes 25 Weeks! Congrats @rakshitshetty & Team 👍 pic.twitter.com/1g2YUbc4WU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 1, 2017

#VIVOSIIMA2017 Best Actor (Telugu) Award goes to Young Tiger NTR for his outstandin performance in #JanathaGarage 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/uSOhMp7Qsp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 1, 2017

One performance that stayed with you was the rendition of a song by @AkhilAkkineni8 from his next movie, directed by Vikram Kumar… @siima pic.twitter.com/2bsmnQibyF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2017

Thanks @SIIMA for recognising my work in the South Indian Music Industry 🏆

Big thanks to @ArjunJanya3 this one’s for u! #SariyaagiNenapide! pic.twitter.com/E8VRPD1oEo — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 30, 2017

Armaan also performed his popular song Emo Emo and many others at the award show. Surprisingly, so did Akhil Akkineni. He made the night memorable and rocking by singing and an energetic dance performance as well. Actor Regina Cassandra also put up a fabulous show for the audience on Day 1.

