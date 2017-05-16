Shruti Haasan excited for Cannes Film Festival 2017

Shruti Hassan will be seen in the Cannes Film Festival 2017. Shruti Hassan will be seen in the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Bollywood stars are gearing up to walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Bollywood has always been an important part of the glorious French festival that takes place in the French Riviera, annually. As tradition goes, this year will also see a horde of Bollywood celebrities walk the carpet.

Shruti Hasan who will be there for the festival says she is really excited to be the part of 70th Cannes Film Festival for her film Sangamithra.

Shruti on Monday evening took to Twitter to express her excitement:

Last day in la 💔 but super excited to head to Cannes for sangamitra !!!💃🏻 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) May 15, 2017

Along with Shruti Hassan, Deepika Padukone will also be seen walking the red carpet on 17th and 18th May, joining Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor for the brand endorsement of L’Oreal. Aishwarya, who had been a familiar face at the Cannes Festival, will walk on the famed red carpet May 19th and 20th and Sonam on the 21st and 22nd.

Sangamithra, which is a Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trilingual, stars Shruti in the title role, while Jayam Ravi and Arya are the chief male protagonists. The film is directed by Sundar C, produced by Thenandal Studios and has Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman as its music director.

Rahman will walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the lead cast, director and producers of the trilingual magnum opus. He will be seen walking the red carpet of the opening night of the Film Festival on May 17.

