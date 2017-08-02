Shraddha Kapoor will not star opposite Prabhas in Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor was rumoured to be Saaho’s leading lady. Shraddha Kapoor was rumoured to be Saaho’s leading lady.

Prabhas starrer Saaho is definitely one of the most awaited projects, especially after the kind of love Baahubali 2 and Prabhas’ character Amarendra Baahubali received from all across the globe. Ever since the teaser of Saaho was released, the fans are patiently waiting to know more about the romantic actioner. Meanwhile, speculations have emerged about the leading lady of the film. The latest rumour is that Shraddha Kapoor would be starring opposite the Baahubali actor.

However, a source told indianexpress.com that the rumours are baseless and the makers have so far not zeroed in on any female actor. On being asked about the leading lady, the source added, “There is no confirmation. Shraddha is also a rumour.”

The source also revealed that Saaho will be Prabhas’ first Bollywood film and not a Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala or Rohit Shetty as previously reported.

“There were also reports that Prabhas would be making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and later Rohit Shetty. But the truth is Saaho will be his Bollywood debut as the film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” said the source.

The rumours about the female lead of Saaho started with Anushka Shetty, who was announced as the leading lady by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. But soon enough, many leading dailies claimed that Anushka has been replaced because of her weight issues. And that’s when Shraddha Kapoor’s name started doing the rounds.

At present, Prabhas is filming Saaho. Recently, a picture of his look from the film went viral and received a positive response from the audience.

