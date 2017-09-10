Shooting Spyder was a taxing experience: AR Murugadoss

Shooting for the upcoming bilingual project Spyder had been extremely challenging for AR Murugadoss. Shooting for the upcoming bilingual project Spyder had been extremely challenging for AR Murugadoss.

Ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss said shooting his upcoming bilingual project Spyder, featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, was extremely challenging. The director said making a film was a tough task as they had to shoot simultaneously in Tamil and Telegu. “While shooting bilinguals, filmmakers usually shoot the close-up sequences alone twice. But, we have walked the extra mile in Spyder.

“We had even filmed some silence sequences twice to ensure authenticity in details for both Tamil and Telugu. It was a taxing experience. It’s definitely not an easy task to make an authentic bilingual,” AR Murugadoss told reporters at the audio launch of the movie here.

The 42-year-old filmmaker said he wanted to make Ghajini and Thuppakki in Telugu with Mahesh Babu, but things did not work out. “Since Ghajini was dubbed in Telugu, I later wanted to remake Thuppakki in Telugu with Mahesh. But, it also didn’t happen. When I had an exciting line for a spy thriller and approached him for a straight bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, he gave his nod immediately.”

Appreciating the actor’s commitment and dedication, Murugadoss said, “When we had to shoot continuously during the night for more than two months, he gave us full support without making any qualms. He was also keen to extend the call sheet if there was a need. “Last I witnessed such commitment from an actor was when I made Ghajini with Aamir Khan.”

Mahesh Babu said Spyder is an intense film with great action sequences. “The action sequences in the movie were physically demanding. Stunt master Peter Hein has given his best effort for the film. I had a great experience working on a bilingual project for the first time.”

The actor said making a foray into Tamil industry was never planned. “Even after 18 years in the industry, I still feel like a debutante. By God’s grace, I have a huge market in Andhra Pradesh. The immense love of my fans is enough for this lifetime. Since the movie is made on a huge budget it always helps to have an additional market. But I’m glad that I’m making my Tamil debut with a film like Spyder,” he said.

The movie features Rakul Preet as the female lead and actor-director SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the film. Produced by NVR Cinema and Tagore Madhu, Spyder will release worldwide on September 27.

