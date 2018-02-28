Shivarajkumar to play a cop in Ravi Varma’s directorial debut

Shivarajkumar will be next seen in Rustum Shivarajkumar will be next seen in Rustum

Famous stunt choreographer Ravi Varma is all set to make his directorial debut in Kannada. The film has been titled Rustum and will feature Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar in the lead role.

According to reports, Shivarajkumar will be playing a cop in the film, which is expected to boast of the high-voltage action sequences. The project will be bankrolled by Jayanna Combines banner and, will go on floors on April 24, coinciding with Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.

Ravi has finalized composer Anoop Seelin and cinematographer Naveen Kumar for Rustum.

Ravi is one of the most sought-after fight choreographers in India. He has worked with almost all the leading stars in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada. He has composed action sequences for Bollywood superstars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgan among others. He is also part of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India.

He is also lending his expertise to Gopichand’s Pantham and is busy with Kannada star Ganesh’s Orange too, which has Priya Anand as the female lead. He is also working on director Prem’s multi-starrer The Villain.

Shivarajkumar’s last week release Tagaru opened to an overwhelming response at the box office. The gangster drama, which is directed by Suri, has also received glowing reviews from critics.

Shivarajkumar is one of the busiest actors in Kannada cinema as he does an average of five films a year even at 56. He will be next seen in The Villain, which also stars Sudeep and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. He’s also shooting for Kavacha, the Kannada remake of Malayalam blockbuster Oppam apart from being part of the film called SRK, which will mark the directorial debut of his nephew Lakki Gopal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Jogayya gets a great start