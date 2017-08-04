Shivaji Ganesan is above the government, tweets Kamal Haasan after thespian’s statue removal

Kamal Haasan has worked with the late actor Shivaji in the iconic movie Thevar Magan which fetched the latter a national award. Kamal Haasan has worked with the late actor Shivaji in the iconic movie Thevar Magan which fetched the latter a national award.

The veteran actor who is known for his candid tweets, said that Shivaji was an inspiration for the regular movie buff and the aspiring actor as well. He further addressed the thespian as his dad and placed him above the government.

Kamal Haasan has worked with the late actor in the iconic movie Thevar Magan which fetched the latter a national award. According to media reports, Shivaji’s statue was moved in the wee hours of Thursday by the Public Works Department to the memorial built on Durgabai Deshmukh Road in Adayar.

The shifting happened a day after the Madras High Court directed the state government to move the statue from the junction on Kamarajar Salai. Officials were quoted as saying “We got permission to remove the statue only between 1 am and 5 am as the arterial road is otherwise heavily congested during the day. The road gets busy from 5 am as morning walkers begin to throng the Marina beach. It took about three hours to complete the process.”

The statue was first instated in memory of the legendary actor in 2006 by the then Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government. However, complaints of traffic hassles increased and subsequently, the high court recently ordered its removal.

சிவாஜி ரசிகர் மனதிலும் நடிக்க நினைத்த தமிழன் மனதிலும் பதிந்தவர். இனி ஒரு சிலைசெய்வோம் அதைக் எந்த நாளும் காப்போம் அரசுக்குமப்பால் என் அப்பா — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 3, 2017

Meanwhile, after an announcement in 2015 by the late ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a memorial was built by the PWD over 28,300 sq ft, said media reports. The statue will be reinstated in its new home, once the foundation is complete. Kamal Hasaan has also recieved another legal notice for ‘defaming’ Isai Vellalars on Bigg Boss Tamil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd