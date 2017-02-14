Baahubali 2: Shah Rukh Khan is NOT a part of Baahubali The Conclusion

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan would play a peacemaker between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva in Baahubali The Conclusion. Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan would play a peacemaker between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva in Baahubali The Conclusion.

For the last one day, India had a more important question to deal with than Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? The latest problem worrying us all was whether Shah Rukh Khan is a part of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Probably because everyone wanted it to be true, the information got a life of its own and soon went viral. There was info floating about the role that makers had in mind for SRK.

Unfortunately, none of it is true. The official Twitter handle of Baahubali: The Conclusion revealed to disappointed fans that SRK won’t be doing a cameo in the film. “We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn’t ? But unfortunately it’s a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2,” the makers tweeted.

We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn’t ? But unfortunately it’s a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 14, 2017

This was not the first rumour regarding Baahubali 2 and Shah Rukh Khan which went viral. Earlier, it was being speculated that Baahubali 2’s first teaser would be released with Shah Rukh Khan’s January release, Raees. Well, even that didn’t come true. Maybe the rumours are due to the fact that the film is being presented by Karan Johar who is Shah Rukh Khan’s close buddy.

The epic film, being made at a cost of over Rs 200 crore and said to be bigger than Baahubali, has only revealed a few posters till now.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has already earned over Rs 500 crore with the sale of rights. The film is most awaited of 2017 and is expected to set box office on fire. But more importantly, it will finally reveal to an expectant nation why Kattappa killed Baahubali. The film releases April 28.

