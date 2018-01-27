Kannada actor ‘Edakallu’ Chandrashekhar passes away

Chandrashekhar was last seen in Raju Kannada Medium. Chandrashekhar was last seen in Raju Kannada Medium.

Senior Kannada actor Chandrashekhar died in the wee hours of Saturday in Canada. The 63-year-old actor passed away after suffering a major heart attack, his daughter Tanya told the media in Bengaluru.

Chandrashekhar spent the majority of his life in Canada following his marriage to dancer Sheela in 1984. He began his career in the film industry as a child artist with Namma Makkalu that came out in 1969. He also shared screen space with many legendary actors of Kannada cinema, including Dr Rajukumar and Vishuvardhan. His major break was Edakallu Guddadamele, which was helmed by iconic filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal. The 1973 film made him so popular that people in the industry addressed him as ‘Edakallu’ Chandrashekhar.

He took a long sabbatical from acting career after his marriage. And took up a job at the Indian High Commission as a visa officer. In 2004, he returned to Kannada cinema as a director with Poorvapara. He also played an important role in the film, which had actor Geeta in the lead role.

It is still not clear whether the last rites of Chandrashekhar will take place in Canada or in Bengaluru.

Chandrashekhar was last seen in Raju Kannada Medium, which released last week. And his upcoming film 3 ghante, 30 dina, 30 second is also gearing up for release soon.

Kannada film personalities and other high-profile people including Kannada Chef Minister Siddaramaiah, condoled the death of Chandrashekhar. Siddaramaiah acknowledged Chandrashekhar’s contribution to the Kannada film industry.

“Sad day for Kannada Film Industry, Chadrashekhar of #edakalluguddadamele fame is no more. A great human being, and a fabulous actor,” wrote movie star Puneeth Rajkumar on his Facebook page.

Last week, another veteran filmmaker and actor Kashinath also passed away while he was under medical care.

