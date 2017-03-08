Savitri biopic first look: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Prabhu are impressive in Mahanati. See pic

Savitri biopic stars Samantha Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Savitri biopic stars Samantha Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

Savitri biopic’s first look is out and we cannot remain quiet about it. The film, which aims to take us back to the journey of why Savitri is still called Mahanati, has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who wowed critics and audiences with his Telugu directorial debut, Yevade Subramanyam. Interestingly, the biopic has been titled Mahanati and stars Samantha Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. While Samantha’s role has been kept under wraps, it is Keerthy Suresh who will be seen playing the titular character. But nothing more has been revealed about the film as of yet.

Savitri is a legendary South actress, who made her acting debut in 1950 Telugu-Tamil drama Samarasam. She went on to star in several classics such as Devadasu, Missamma, Penin Perumai, Pasa Malar, Bhale Ramudu, Thodi Kodallua, Mayabazaar and Gundamma Katha. Even now, on special occasions, her films are played at several open theatres and even on television, paying tribute to a star whose body of work has been an inspiration for actors across the nation.

Savitri also directed a few films such as Chinnari Papalu, Chiranjeevi and Mathru Devatha. She was even a popular playback singer.

Earlier, the director had said that the film will be one of its kind biopic in the history of filmmaking.

On being asked why he chose Savitri’s life story to be explored on the 70mm screen, the director said, “The story and the character of Savitri is so script like, it has got its emotional thread so strong that I’m very confident that audiences will relate to it. I feel stories need to have a certain value to be made into cinema and this story has value on so many levels – historic and emotional.”

