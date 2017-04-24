Savitri biopic: Dulquer Salmaan to play late actor Gemini Ganesan in this Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer

Dulquer Salmaan has been finalised to play the role of Gemini Ganesan in Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati. Dulquer Salmaan has been finalised to play the role of Gemini Ganesan in Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati.

Legendary female actor Savitri’s biopic was announced by Vyjayanthi Films recently, and leading ladies Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh were initially finalised to play important roles. Later, Keerthy took to Twitter to confirm that she would be playing the role of Savitri in this biopic and since then industry is abuzz with news of other cast members to be finalised. While many speculated that Samantha could play the role of actor Jamuna, one of Savitri’s then contemporaries, recent reports suggest that she would be playing the role of a journalist, from whose perspective the tale will be narrated. Amidst all this buzz, filmmakers Vyjayanthi Films have taken to Twitter to share two huge updates.

OK Kanmani fame Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of late actor Gemini Ganesan. The Telugu movie title was announced on March 8 to be Mahanati, and Dulquer will be joining the team on May 10 in Hyderabad according to reports. The Tamil movie title was announced today as Nadigaiyar Thilagam.

To be directed by Nag Ashwin, this is one of the most awaited movie in both Telugu and Tamil. This will also mark Dulquer Salmaan’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

The filmmakers are however, still in talks to finalise the remaining cast members to play the role of Jamuna, NTR and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Speculations are also rife that Baahubali’s Devasena – Anushka Shetty, could be seen portraying the role of Jamuna in the film.

The team is currently doing some major research work for this period drama that is set in the 1980s, and apparently, Samantha is also preparing very hard to play the role of a journalist. The music for this project is scored by Mickey J. Meyer.

