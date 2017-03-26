Satyajit Ray’s film posters illustrate the story concept aptly: Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen says the posters of Satyajit Ray’s films are perfect examples of how a movie’s art work can communicate the theme Aparna Sen says the posters of Satyajit Ray’s films are perfect examples of how a movie’s art work can communicate the theme

Filmmaker Aparna Sen says the posters of Satyajit Ray’s films are perfect examples of how a movie’s art work can communicate the theme.

“Think about Manik da’s (as the maestro is fondly called by his admirers) ‘Devi’. There is no third eye between the two brows. There is nothing in between two eyes,” Sen told PTI after the poster launch of her upcoming English film Sonata.

“And it is remembered even after so many years,” says the actress, who starred in Ray’s films like Teen Kanya, Aranyer Din Ratri, Pikoo and Jana Aranya.

Echoing Sen, friend director Goutam Ghosh says each of Ray’s posters – be it Aryaner Din Ratri, Devi or Pratidwandi – can be the perfect example about how poster can be integral to a film.

Talking about her film, Sen says the title sketch of Sonata also retained the reference of a musical note which went well with the concept of the film.

“A musical piece is called sonata and hence we have kept references of a musical note in the title sketch of the poster. Since the film dwells on the sonata of life of three women.”

Asked if she was the brain behind the poster sketch, Sen says, “That will be an exaggeration. The poster has been conceived by my art team. I had just made a suggestion about inserting the image of a musical note while designing the title.”

She says every director briefs the poster designer about the concept.

“I also did the same. Nothing more. But I think such briefing about the poster and title is very important as a poster has high recall value and help in weaning people to the theatres.

Ghosh says, “Aparna’s Sonata publicity design is very innovative. In fact this (poster designing) has become an art in our films and the benchmark had been set by Manikda (Satyajit Ray) years back. And what he did is unbelievable!”

Sonata, starring Sen, Shabana Azmi and Lillete Dubey is inspired by playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar’s production of the same name.

