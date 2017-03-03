Satyadev IPS: Ajith’s film sparks protests in Karnataka against dubbed films

Protests were held in Karnataka against the dubbed version of Thala Ajith’s super hit Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal. Protests were held in Karnataka against the dubbed version of Thala Ajith’s super hit Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal.

The Kannada dubbed version of Thala Ajith’s super hit Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal, titled Satyadev IPS, was set to release in 60 theatres on Friday. The film, however, opened to a lacklustre response in some centres and many other theatres had to cancel the show due to the threat from the pro-Kannada activists.

The release of the film has turned into a political movement, as the anti-dubbing lobby, comprising pro-Kannada activists and leading filmmakers of the Kannada film fraternity, have claimed that dubbed movies pose threat to Kannada language, culture and livelihood of about 6,000 people working in the industry.

Senior Kannada actor Jaggesh has become a flagbearer of sorts for the anti-dubbing movement in Karnataka. He has reportedly threatened to set theatres on fire that screen the dubbed film. In a tweet, he appreciated pro-Kannada activists. “I am so proud of my Kannada boys, who are carrying forward my call for protest against dubbed movies. They are not social media tigers. They are soldiers of Kannada, who have gone to theatres to stop the screening of the film (Sathyadev IPS),” he posted on his Twitter page, with pictures showing a group of people vandalising a theatre.

Actor Shivarajkumar has also expressed his views against dubbing of other language films in Kannada. The pro-Kannada groups, including Kannada Rakshaka Vedike, Kannada Janapada Vedike, along with Vatal Nagraj staged a protest outside the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru. “We will set fire to all theatres that choose to screen Sathyadev IPS. They have no concern for the workers in the Kannada Film industry. We cannot support it so we will take whatever measures to stop them. Why not promote films made in Kannada?” Vatal Nagraj asked, according to The News Minute. He has called for a Sandalwood bandh and has announced to hold a protest rally in Bengaluru on March 11.

Kannada news channels have dubbed the attempt by the pro-dubbing camp to release Satyadev IPS as a failure. In Mangaluru, the film was screened at Suchitra theatre, where only 15 people watched the film, said a news channel. The screening of the film in other districts of the state including Belagavi, Koppala, Mysuru, Raichur and Hubballi, was cancelled due to the threat by the pro-Kannada activists.

The members of the Kannada film fraternity have always protested the idea of dubbing other language films in Kannada as it will affect the screen count of Sandalwood movies.

