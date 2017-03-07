Finally, ‘Kattappa’ Sathyaraj reveals why Kattappa killed Baahubali

Sathyaraj says he doesn’t fear being typecast in the industry. Sathyaraj says he doesn’t fear being typecast in the industry.

Kattappa is not just a Baahubali character? He is the star of internet memes, a million online jokes and part of India’s most oft asked question. So, why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? If you are not ready to wait till April when Baahubali 2 takes off from where Baahubali left (a cliffhanger, if you ask us), the question was posed by Anupama Chopra to film’s Kattappa, veteran actor Sathyaraj.

What made the question more poignant was that it was asked at the spot where film’s Kattappa killed Baahubali. And it appeared that Sathyaraj was in the mood to answer, only it was not an answer we have heard before, “Because my director told me to.” We have heard the answer before. Last year, in a video interview, SS Rajamouli was asked the same question and his answer was similar, “Kattappa killed Baahubali because I asked him to.”

Sathyaraj added that he has been asked this question incessantly but that doesn’t bother him. “Everyone in the world is asking me the same thing that why Kattappa killed Baahubali. I don’t even get irritated by that question. I have not even told my family about it. I have been in the industry for over 40 years. It is not ethical to reveal climax or the crucial part of the story. I knew the character would become famous but had no idea that it would gain so much popularity across the nation. Even memes were being made on the different situations. Like when demonetisation happened, there were memes on my character and the question that why Kattappa killed Baahubali. I feel happy about it.”

“I don’t fear. I have done Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath in Tamil and even played Boman Irani’s character from 3 Idiots” on being asked about being typecasted by audience.

