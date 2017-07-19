Sanjana Galrani’s nude footage from Dandupalya 2 leaked, stirs yet another controversy

Sanjana Galrani’s leaked footage has led to Dandapaly 2 being mired in yet another controversy. Sanjana Galrani’s leaked footage has led to Dandapaly 2 being mired in yet another controversy.

Looks like Dandupalya 2 is mired in controversy. The Kannada-Telugu bilingual starring Pooja Gandhi, Sanjana Galrani, Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles is now hogging headlines after footage of Sanjana Galrani’s nude scenes for the film were leaked. The movie, which has received critical and commercial acclaim, has shocked people with its stark portrayal of crime. Sanjana had completely stripped for a crucial scene in the film, and the film has yet again become a hot topic of discussion.

According to a report in India Today, actress Sanjana said, “We are figuring out who is behind the leak and will give a complete clarification once director Srinivasa Raju, who is in Hyderabad ahead of its Telugu release, returns to Bengaluru.”

She was also asked if this was a publicity stunt, and to this the actress said, “Dandupalya is already doing well. So, there is no need for such publicity. We shot something and I am seeing something else here.”

Sanjana had previosly accused the filmmakers of giving more importance to the other female lead of Dandupalya 2 – Pooja Gandhi. The actress even refused to attend an official event of the film.

Earlier, the gang on whom Dandupalya 2 is based opposed the film and its content. In fact, the gang, which was in the Hindalga jail in Balagavi, protested the release of the film and went on a fast. They did not like the film as they thought it would show the village in a bad light. This had resulted in the title of the film changing from Dandapalya 2 to 2.

Seven of these convicts have been sentenced to death, while four of them have been sentenced to life in jail. After all this trouble, Dandupalya 2 now faces a bigger problem as the footage of the actress has leaked.

