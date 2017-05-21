Sanghamitra actor Shruti Haasan: Don’t like stereotyping others

Shruti Hassan gets candid about her opinions. Shruti Hassan gets candid about her opinions.

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is gearing up to play a fierce warrior in filmmaker Sundar C’s upcoming trilingual historic drama Sanghamitra, says she doesn’t like to stereotype people based on their work. On being asked what made her to team up with Sundar C, popular for churning out entertainers, Shruti told IANS: “I don’t like to judge people by their work. As much as I don’t like to be stereotyped, I treat others the same way.”

In preparation for her role, Shruti has been training in sword fighting in London over the last few weeks. “It’s going to be a physically taxing role. I’m getting myself ready not just physically but also mentally. Being fit also means building stamina and that’s precisely what I’m trying to achieve,” Shruti said, expressing absolute joy over being part of this project.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan excited for Cannes Film Festival 2017

Talking about her character, she said: “It’s not a straight-forward role where I follow the instructions of my director and act. The character is layered and I have been waiting for a long time to essay such a role.” The project is slated to roll from August and also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya. Produced by Sri Thenandal Studios, the film has music by A.R. Rahman. The movie was also showcased at the Cannes Film festival 2017 where Shruti Hassan and A.R. Rahman were sen walking the red carpet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now