After Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her martial arts skills. Watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taught herself Tamil Nadu’s famous martial art skills, Silambam. The actor posted a video on Instagram showing off her martial art moves, putting her fans in a state of shock. While we do not know if she is prepping up for a film but we are surely impressed how good she is getting at it. In fact, the actor herself seems to be enjoying it quite a bit and is encouraging people to adopt a new habit every day.

Before her, we saw Shruti Hasaan showing off her fighting skills with a couple of videos on Instagram. The actor is working on director Sundar C’s project, called Sangamithra, which would also star Arya and Jayam Ravi together for the first time on the silver screen. With Shruti and Samantha, it seems a new trend is soon going to begin in the south industry to learn some martial art skills.

Meanwhile, Samantha is quite busy juggling projects between Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is working on Irumbu Thirai directed by P. S. Mithran, Aneethi Kathaigal directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and Vijay 61 directed by Atlee. Samantha also has Savitri’s biopic in her kitty, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and would be made in Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from these projects, she is working on Omkar’s upcoming horror comedy, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni. This is for the first time post her engagement with Naga Chaitanya that they are working together. Samantha got engaged to Naga last year, and by end of this year, the two actors are expected to get married. While Samantha has a lot of projects in Tamil and Telugu industries, Naga Chaitanya has started promotions of his next, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, which is scheduled for May 19 release.

