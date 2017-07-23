Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her wedding with Naga Chaitanya: Will return to work within three days of getting married

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya would get married on October 6 this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya would get married on October 6 this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding is something that the entire country is waiting for. The two, who have been dating for almost a decade now, are going to tie the knot on October 6, 2017. As the dates are nearing, details about their wedding and rumours about their honeymoon destinations have been making rounds every now and then. Recently, there were some reports that the two will be honeymooning for 45 long days. If sources were to be trusted, the two have planned to visit New York as a part of their honeymoon. However, in a statement to Times of India, Samantha has quashed all the rumours, and has, in fact, informed that the two will return to their work within three days of getting married.

Times of India reports, “Samantha confirmed that she has no such plans for a honeymoon at all. She stated that she and Chay will be wedded in Goa in a simple wedding, but they have no plans for their honeymoon.” Samantha and Chaitanya’s engagement was a well-celebrated affair. While their engagement came as a surprise for their fans as they chose to keep it under wraps, their wedding is surely a moment of celebration for their fans.

For Samantha, the excitement is more among the fans while for her she is already married to Naga Chaitanya in her head. In a Twitter chat, she wrote, “In my head, I am married to him already, so I think everyone else is more excited than the both of us.” This statement of hers has surely melted hearts. While there are some months left for their wedding, meanwhile both the actors are extremely caught up with their individual projects. Naga Chaitanya’s last outing Rarandoi Veduka Chudham did moderately well at the box office, and now, he is prepping up for Yuddham Sharanam.

Samantha on the other hand has multiple projects in her kitty. As far as her Tamil films are concerned, Sam has Mersal, Irumbu Thirai and Aneethi Kathaigal to shoot. While at present, she is shooting for Rangasthalam 1985 and would also shoot for Raju Garu Gadhi 2 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd