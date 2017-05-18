Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna’s WhatsApp chat about Naga Chaitanya is going viral and we’re not surprised

Calling Naga Chaitanya’s wife-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Kodala in the chat, Nagarjuna congratulated her for Rarandoi Veduka Chudam’s trailer. Calling Naga Chaitanya’s wife-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Kodala in the chat, Nagarjuna congratulated her for Rarandoi Veduka Chudam’s trailer.

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Rarandoi Veduka Chudam is scarcely out of news but the reason why we are talking about it all over again is not Naga himself but his fiancee and wife-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu and father Nagarjuna. As Naga Chaitanya’s new trailer left his fans happy and Naga featuring in a WhatsApp chat between Nagarjuna and Samantha.

Sharing the screenshot of their chat about Naga’s upcoming film, Nagarjuna wrote, “Thanks for the fantastic response to the theatrical trailer of #RaRandoiVedukaChuddam / this is the reaction of my dil @Samanthaprabhu2.” The family entertainer, Rarandoi Veduka Chudam, stars Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh and is produced by Nagarjuna.

Calling Samantha Kodala in the chat, Nagarjuna congratulated her. Samantha wrote, “Love Mama” and added that she “loved the trailer…it’s all working. He’s looking super and everything works. I’m so happy, Thank you.” The conversation between father-in-law and daughter-in-law shows their close bond. They have worked together in Manam earlier which brought together the three generations of the ANR family.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna’s WhatsApp chat here:

Thanks for the fantastic response to the theatrical trailer of #RaRandoiVedukaChuddam / this is the reaction of my dil @Samanthaprabhu2 👍🏻😁 pic.twitter.com/U3JRTCLPxy — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 17, 2017

In January this year when Samantha and Naga got engaged, Nagarjuna was the one who revealed the news on social media.

He had written then, “It’s official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn’t be happier!!” Samantha had played Nagarjuna’s mother in Manam. Naga and Samantha are expected to tie the knot later this year. While earlier it was said it would be a destination wedding outside India, chances are they will marry in India itself now. The two have been dating for many years now.

