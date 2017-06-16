Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya’s intimate social post will make you go awww. See photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, after years of courtship, got engaged earlier this year and the most-loved onscreen couple down south will be tying the knot on October 6 this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, after years of courtship, got engaged earlier this year and the most-loved onscreen couple down south will be tying the knot on October 6 this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared on social media a picture of herself intimately hugging her fiance Naga Chaitanya, that will make you go awww. She has said that she was suffering from separation anxiety as she may not able to see him for a while due to her professional commitments. “Before I have to leave for a long schedule Me: Give me three reasons why I should go ? I think I am going to be sick . Will my flight take off? Weather forecast says rain . Please don’t make me go #dramaqueen #chaylove #separationanxiety (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram account while sharing the picture.

Samantha will start shooting for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming untitled flick from Friday. And it is said to be a month-long schedule that will be mainly shot in and around of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. And Samantha is already missing her Chaitanya.

After years of courtship, they both got engaged to each other earlier this year and the most-loved onscreen couple down south will be tying the knot on October 6 this year. The wedding will take place in Hyderabad itself. However, Samantha and Chaitanya have plans to spend their honeymoon in New York, where they first made memories as a couple during the shooting of Ye Maaya Chesave. It is on the sets of this 2012 romantic drama they both came to know each other.

Samantha has a few interesting projects in her hand currently. She is expected to complete her ongoing films and will reportedly take a long break from acting to prepare for her upcoming wedding. Samantha will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Sivakarthikeyan in Ponram’s directorial venture. Billed as a romantic comedy set in a village backdrop, Samantha will be seen showing her skills in Silambam. The actor had been training in Tamil Naud’s traditional martial arts form for her role in the film.

The Ponram’s film will also have comedian Soori in the supporting role. The project is bankrolled by 24AM Studios.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya’s intimate social post here:

Samantha is also part of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Rangasthalam 1985, which is also said to be a village romance. And she is also working on films Raju Gari Gadhi 2, a horror comedy, in which she reportedly plays a ghost.

See a few more photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

She is working with National Award winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aneethi Kathaigal. And will also start shooting for Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati.

