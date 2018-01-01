Top News
  • From Samantha’s adorable post for husband Naga Chaitanya to Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Rajinikanth’s New Year wishes

From Samantha’s adorable post for husband Naga Chaitanya to Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Rajinikanth’s New Year wishes

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya spent their New Years together while veterans of South Industry, from Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan wished fans a prosperous year ahead.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2018 3:05 pm
samantha ruth prabhu chaitanya akkineni and other south actors new years wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts adorable picture on New Years.
Related News

Samantha Akkineni is still not over gushing about her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. The two, who have been busy shooting for their respective projects, made sure to spend time with each other on the New Year. Samantha has been quite active in sharing details about her life post wedding on her social media accounts and on the occasion of ringing in 2018 too, she posted a picture of with Chaitanya, giving perfect couple goals. Along with the click, she wrote a heartwarming message for her better half too.

She wrote, “You get one chance at life. Upto you to make it as perfect as you possibly can . This is the most ‘Right’ I have ever felt about the choices i have made ,and the most excited I have been about the future in store . #lifeasyoumakeit . God bless you ❤️ Wishing all of you a great great 2018 🤗🤗#chayandsam”

Other celebrities from south Indian film industry also took to Twitter to wish their fans. Kamal Haasan wrote, “New year will definitely be born. Congratulations and generosity in our minds. Let’s hope to be honest with this year. Happy New Year to everyone.”

Jr NTR wrote, “A new year. A new beginning. And 365 new opportunities to create your destiny,Nee future ki writer nuvve. (Your future can only be written by you.)”

Mohanlal took to his Facebook account and wished his fans a very happy New Year with a video in which he flaunted the look for his next film.

Check out how stars from south Indian films posted their wishes on New Year:

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


We wish everyone a Happy New Year too!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 01: Latest News