From Samantha’s adorable post for husband Naga Chaitanya to Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Rajinikanth’s New Year wishes

Samantha Akkineni is still not over gushing about her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. The two, who have been busy shooting for their respective projects, made sure to spend time with each other on the New Year. Samantha has been quite active in sharing details about her life post wedding on her social media accounts and on the occasion of ringing in 2018 too, she posted a picture of with Chaitanya, giving perfect couple goals. Along with the click, she wrote a heartwarming message for her better half too.

She wrote, “You get one chance at life. Upto you to make it as perfect as you possibly can . This is the most ‘Right’ I have ever felt about the choices i have made ,and the most excited I have been about the future in store . #lifeasyoumakeit . God bless you ❤️ Wishing all of you a great great 2018 🤗🤗#chayandsam”

Other celebrities from south Indian film industry also took to Twitter to wish their fans. Kamal Haasan wrote, “New year will definitely be born. Congratulations and generosity in our minds. Let’s hope to be honest with this year. Happy New Year to everyone.”

Jr NTR wrote, “A new year. A new beginning. And 365 new opportunities to create your destiny,Nee future ki writer nuvve. (Your future can only be written by you.)”

Mohanlal took to his Facebook account and wished his fans a very happy New Year with a video in which he flaunted the look for his next film.

Check out how stars from south Indian films posted their wishes on New Year:

Wishing Everyone a Happy, Positive and a Wonderful New Year! 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/WQCBsw5y3a — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) January 1, 2018

2017 has been a very very special year.

Thank you for everything

2018 will be bigger and better.

Promise.

Wish u all a very very happy new year :)

Love

Nani pic.twitter.com/UcWKHzMEvH — Nani (@NameisNani) December 31, 2017

புது வருடம் கண்டிப்பாய்ப் பிறந்தே தீரும். பது உணர்வும் பொது நலமும் நம் மனதில் பிறக்க வாழ்த்துக்கள். இவ்வருடமேனும் நேர்மை பெருகட்டும் ஆர்வம் பொங்கட்டும். அனைவருக்கும் புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 30, 2017

Happy New Year everyone… Here we go, the first instalment of #BaahubaliOST – Volume 01… Enjoy :) http://t.co/GmW6xV7Ol4 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 1, 2018

A new year. A new beginning. And 365 new opportunities to create your destiny,Nee future ki writer nuvve. #HappyNewYear2018 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2017

Happpyyy New year..let there be love..laughter..and ofcourse liveeee ur life to the fullest…have a fantabulous..mindblasticc new year..thank u all for the love that u showed me this year..#nibunan #vikramveda #sathya #Masterpiece..feel so blessed..entering this year with a bang pic.twitter.com/9Tu7YqLcEI — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) January 1, 2018

And now It’s officially another year!! Happy New Year!! Let’s make each day count!! Best wishes. And for the one’s who missed here’s #Bandev form #HaathiMereSaathi pic.twitter.com/cK3Cj3ARRY — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 1, 2018

Wish you all a healthy, wealthy, prosperous & a successful 2018. Today 6pm #Andavakaanom promo teaser will b launched by @arya_offl 😀💐. @sriyareddy @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/xABXXE2MoD — J Satish Kumar (@JSKfilmcorp) January 1, 2018

Wish you all a Happy New Year ! Let’s Pray that all of us have a Promising 2018 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2018

#HappyNewyear makkalay! Wishing you an amazing year ahead.. Also, Title and First look of the project im doing with @akananda (who had directed the brilliant “Metro”) and produced by @ThenandalFilms will be released today. Excited. Cheers and much love :) — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) January 1, 2018

Happy New Year to All… New Beginnings & New Hopes… Live, Love & Thrive… :) 👍 — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) January 1, 2018

May each and every day of this year be filled with happiness and love for all of us !

Happy New Year 2018 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVYwi1U5hJ — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) January 1, 2018

Andariki noothana samvatsara shubhakankshalu..got too many “find yourself to get inner peace” quote fwds this morning so m trying😆😆..#HappyNewYear2018 pic.twitter.com/VdukXgNbke — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) January 1, 2018

Happy New Year! The festival season starts early – Jan 12th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/mIyqZCSNv8 — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 1, 2018

