Sairat is a ‘Marathi wonder’, says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat by calling it a Marathi wonder.

“Oh …!! and saw the film ‘Sairat’, the Marathi wonder… What a great cinematic experience… What a movie,” Amitabh tweeted on Wednesday. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film talks about the relationship between two teenagers who face several challenges before eloping.

The film is said to be one of the highest grossing Marathi films. Sairat, which released on April 29 last year, is Manjule’s second feature movie after Fandry, which bagged the ‘Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director’ at the 61st National Film Awards. Like his first highly acclaimed film Fandry, in Sairat too, Manjule deals with the dynamics of the caste system as applied to a love affair between a backward caste boy and a privileged class girl.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

T 2514 – Oh …!! and saw the film ‘Sairat’, the Marathi wonder .. what a great cinematic experience .. what a movie ..!!! pic.twitter.com/7pPQrsttrC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2017

The actors, Akash Thosar who plays the underprivileged Parshya and Rinku Rajguru as the fiery rich girl Archie, were completely new faces to the camera. They brought no preconceived image to their characters and are absolute naturals, so much so that one begins to empathise with their emotions as one would about a young inexperienced couple which has moved into our own neighbourhood.

If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar has already bought the remake rights to the Marathi film. It seems that Zee, the original producers of the regional film, will co-produce the film along with Dharma.