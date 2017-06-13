Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru clears SSC. See her Maharashtra Board 10th result

In 2014, when she was a barely 14-year-old school girl, Rinku Rajguru was auditioned and selected for the plum role in Sairat by director Nagraj Manjule. In 2014, when she was a barely 14-year-old school girl, Rinku Rajguru was auditioned and selected for the plum role in Sairat by director Nagraj Manjule.

The results of the Maharashtra State Board were declared on Tuesday, June 13. Prerana M. Rajguru alias Rinku, who won the 2015 National Awards Special Mention for her role in the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, on Tuesday passed her SSC examinations scoring 66.40 per cent marks. The 17-year-old Rinku, as she is famously known across the state and in film circles, scored highest in Hindi (87), followed by her mother tongue Marathi (83) and English (59).

She scored lowest in Science and Technology (42), preceded by Maths (48) and Social Sciences (50), making it 66.40 per cent out of a total 500 marks, from the Pune Division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The film tells the riveting story of a rich, strong-willed but spoilt girl Archie (Rinku) who falls in love with a low-caste academic and sports star Akash Thosar (Parshya). Both elope to get married and have a child, but ultimately they fall victim to honour killing. The film went on to create history as the biggest blockbuster in Marathi, crossing the Rs 100-crore collections-mark, urging the makers to reward both Rinku and Thosar with a Rs 5 crore bonus.

“Sairat” is now being remade in several Indian languages including Hindi (by Karan Johar), Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Rinku is expected to portray the role in some of these remakes, of which the Kannada version, “Manasu Malligey’, released in February 2017. Burdened with superstardom at a very tender age, Rinku couldn’t attend the Jijamata Kanya Prashala School, in Akluj, Solapur, and reportedly appeared for SSCE as a private candidate.

As the SSCE 2017 results were announced on Tuesday afternoon, the entire state waited with bated breath to know Rinku’s academic performance, which turned out be ‘first-class’. Of the around 17 lakh students who appeared, the pass percentage was 88.74, and 193 students hit the bull’s eye — scoring full 100 per cent — at the SSCE this year.

