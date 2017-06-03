Saaho: Prabhas sports a new look. Is this for his much awaited upcoming film? See photo

Prabhas is back in India and is all set to start work on his next film Saaho. Prabhas is back in India and is all set to start work on his next film Saaho.

Prabhas took time off from work and went on a vacation in the USA post the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The actor who spent five years on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus surely deserved it. But now, he is back in India and is all set to start work on his next film titled Saaho. From working on a period film for five years to jumping on to an action thriller, which is contemporary, is going to be interesting. Fans will see Prabhas in a new avatar, and the look might be similar to his film Billa. The first look of Saaho, which released around the saemt ime Baahubali 2 hit the theaters, was intriguing and hinted that this film is going to be a pure action entertainer.

So what is Prabhas’ role in Saaho? Is he a thug, or a cop or a common man? We will have to wait for more details. As of now, we do know how the actor is going to look in the film. Prabhas, who has landed in India, seems like visited the popular hair stylist Aalim Hakim. Aalim has a rich Bollywood clientele including stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Sanjay Dutt. The hair stylist shared a picture of the Baahubali star and said, “The Bahubali of the Indian Film Industry🎥….Prabhas 😍🤘 #Prabhas #AalimHakim #SalonHakimsAalim #HArocks.”

Prabhas, who had gained about 30 kg to play Amarendra Baahubali seems to have lost the pounds during his vacation. He looks leaner than before, and is back to looking like himself rather than Baahubali.

