Saaho: After Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mohanlal join the Prabhas starrer

Mahesh Manjrekar and Mohanlal join the star cast of Prabhas starrer Saaho. Mahesh Manjrekar and Mohanlal join the star cast of Prabhas starrer Saaho.

The much-awaited trilingual film Saaho, starring country’s latest heartthrob Prabhas, has been in the news for quite some time now. The film directed by Sujith, and produced by Vamsi and Pramod, under their banner UV Creations has been grabbing the attention of movie buffs for all the right reasons. After zeroing in the name of Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Jackie Shroff as one of the anti-heroes, the makers have added some other big names to the ensemble cast of their film.

Now it has been known that actors Chunkey Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand have also joined the team of Saaho. Also, apart from some prominent names from the Hindi film industry, the film will feature actors from across the nation. National award-winning Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Arun Vijay will also be a part of the ambitious project. With such a powerful star cast, the anticipation of people around the movie is bound to go a level up.

Saaho is being touted as a special film since this is the first project of Baahubali actor Prabhas after he gave five years to SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. The teaser of the film came out on the eve of the release of India’s biggest film Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Prabhas has already started filming the hi-tech action drama. Sharing his excitement about his next, the actor wrote, “Its Shoot Time…. Almost after 4 and half years of Baahubali journey, excited to enter a new action world called Saaho…”. Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. It is being shot in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

