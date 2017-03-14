Rogue audio launch: Sunny Leone raises temperatures at Puri Jagganadh’s film event

Sunny Leone performed on Bollywood numbers in Hyderabad. Sunny Leone performed on Bollywood numbers in Hyderabad.

One of the ace Tollywood directors, Puri Jagganadh, known for his action films, launched the music of his upcoming romantic movie, Rogue. The film marks the debut of producer Manohar’s nephew Ishan and stars Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra and Angela Krislinzki. While the music of the film has become the talk of the town, it was Sunny Leone’s performance during the event which stole all the limelight.

Sunny was invited by Puri Connects to perform at the audio launch in Hyderabad, where she shook a leg on two Bollywood numbers. The actor, who last appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, took to Twitter and wrote, “Had a great time at @purijagan Sirs film Rogue music launch! Thanks for a great time @DanielWeber99 @arbaazSkhan @yofrankay.” Even Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan attended the event.

Talking about his film, Puri told a leading daily, “This is a love story I have made in a long time. It’s not a serious love story. The best thing about this movie is the audio. Sunil Kashyap’s melodies are very good. Brother Bhaskarabhatla’s lyrics are great. The audio is a big plus. Mannara Chopra, Angela, Anoop Singh, Izaz bhai have all done a great job. My first producer Trivikram Rao garu (of ‘Badri’) was tensed as to how I would make the movie. On day one, he watched me from a distance and after the day’s shoot, he came to me, hugged me and told me, ‘You will do 50 movies’. I have done 33 movies so far. I am telling you today that Ishan will do 50 movies. It’s not a joke. It takes 20 years of hard work to do that. I hope you all will love this movie.”

Post Rogue, Puri Jagganadh would start working on his next project starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose last film Gautamiputra Satakarni was a huge hit. This film would be the actor’s 101st film. Puri has some exciting projects in hand this year. Apart from working with legendary Balakrishna, the director is also working with Mahesh Babu. The actor and director would collaborate for the third time in upcoming Telugu actioner titled Jana Gana Mana. Spilling some beans about Mahesh’s character, Puri said the actor will feature in a character that’s more ruthless and powerful than his last two outings.

