Remya Nambeesan replaces Regina Cassandra in Darshan’s Kurukshetra

Popular South Indian actor Remya Nambeesan is the latest addition to the star cast of upcoming Kannada magnum opus, Kurukshetra, starring Darshan in the lead role. She has been roped in after actor Regina Cassandra backed out from the project citing date issues.

Regina was the first choice to play Bhanumathi, wife of Duryodhana, which is essayed by Darshan. Remya will start shooting for the film from October itself. It will be Remya’s second outing in Kannada after last year’s Style King, in which she shared the screen space with Ganesh.

The shooting of Kurukshetra has been going on at a brisk pace since August 6. The film’s star cast has seen some changes due to the issues related to the availability of the actors. Actor Bharathi Vishnuvardhan has also been signed to play the role of Kunti in the period drama. Earlier, actor Lakshmi was supposed to play the role. However, the latter had to let it pass as she found it difficult to manage the dates for the film owing to her television commitments.

Recently, even Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also joined the ensemble cast. He will reportedly be playing the role of Arjuna. Actors Aditi Arya and Pavithra Lokesh are also part of the film.

Kurukshetra is touted to become the most expensive film to be made in Kannada. While the filmmakers have not fixed any budget, producer and MLA Munirathna has said that he was ready to spend as much as it requires to make this film on a grand scale.

The film’s crew is currently shooting on the grand sets built by art director Kiran Kumar at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. It has an all-star cast including Darshan, Arjun Sarja, Ravichandran, Ambareesh, Sonu Sood among others.

The movie will revolve around Duryodhana and writer JK Bharavi has penned the script for the Kurukshetra drawing inspiration from the rich Kannada literature, including Gadayuddha, written by one of the greatest Kannada poets Ranna.

Kurukshetra is Darshan’s 50th film, which is helmed by director Naganna. Previously, the actor-director duo had worked in epic film Sangolli Rayanna, which was a box office hit in Karnataka in 2012.

