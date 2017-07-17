Rana Daggubati welcomes Jr NTR to the world of TV hosting, sends wishes for Bigg Boss Telugu

Rana Daggubati and Junior NTR debuted on television this year. Rana Daggubati and Junior NTR debuted on television this year.

Hosting a television show is definitely not an easy task but these days, it seems the small screen has become the center of attraction for silver screen stars. Recently, Chiranjeevi made his debut on Meelo Evvaru Kosteswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati and then Rana Daggubati followed him, making it a trend. Now, it is Junior NTR who has made his debut on TV screens with Bigg Boss Telugu. Welcoming his contemporary to the television world, Rana tweeted, “Good luck @tarak9999 welcome to the world of hosting!! @StarMaa my best wishes to you guys!!”

Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on July 16 on Star Maa. During the show, Tarak expressed that he is happy that now he has a platform where he can meet his fans and talk to them on regular basis. He said that for all the love he and his films have received so far, Bigg Boss was the best platform to return it back. As a host, Tarak’s beginning was delightful as he was completely in his elements. On the other hand, Rana’s show is also doing well.

The Baahubali 2 actor hosts ‘No. 1 Yaari with Rana on Gemini TV, a chat show in which Rana invites his close friends from the south industry and makes them reveal their personal stories. On the work front, while Tarak has multiple projects including Jai Luva Kusa, Rana will be seen in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. This would be his first project post Baahubali 2 success. Hence, all eyes are on this film.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is scheduled for an August 11 release.

