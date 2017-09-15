Web-series has the capability to get actors closer to their fans: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is all set to play a soldier in his next film. Rana Daggubati is all set to play a soldier in his next film.

Rana Daggubati is everywhere. He is in the theaters with different kind of movies, he is ruling television with a popular rated television show, and now he is on a web channel too with his debut web-series Social. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Rana talks about the reason why he felt he should try his hands at a web-series, what new will ‘Social’ bring for the audience and if he would ever make a web-series.

The series, which has already aired two episodes on VIU app, has been getting some positive reviews and it is needless to say that Rana is the highlight of this show. Talking about how the series, which talks about cyber crime, is not preachy in its treatment, Rana said, “We are not preaching anything. The pros and cons are being told to you in the form of a story. It’s like a film. We are informing you but in an entertaining way. You can take it as a thriller film, which revolves around the crimes you often listen to in your life. You will understand through the series that there is a whole new world there which is still unexplored even though we think we know it quite well. You have to watch the series to know it.”

But what is it that excites the Baahubali actor about this new found medium? “The medium itself. It is a unique storytelling format. We are bound to make stories which go on for two and a half hours or more, here there is no time limit. You can tell a story as long as you want to. For instance, for a film, you have to end a character and the emotions involved. But here, that is not the case. So, that experience is quite new. I have been hearing a lot about web-series which have been made so far. The director and the producer approached me for the show. They are the people I have known but did not work with since a long time. They told me about the character. I was pretty happy to work with them because I know these people do good content and since I already had in mind to work on a web-series, what can be better than working with people I know and trust.”

He adds that as an actor what matters most is how to make your story reach out to the public and at such moments, medium becomes secondary. He also believes that web-series sort of get the actors and his audience closer to each other, “It is my job to present stories and web is a platform where experiments are taking place at a faster pace. So, why not? I am just performing but just using a different platform. If you have to watch my film, you will have to plan it. Buy tickets and keep yourself free for the moment. But if it is interesting you would want to see. With television, you tune into the channel. But when it is a web-series, you can watch me whenever you want to. I can present the content on regular basis and you can receive it at the same pace. As an actor, our job is to explore every space that helps to market the story.”

Looking at the interest of Rana in the web-series, we were quite curious to know if he wants to direct one in the coming future. “My entire life I have been behind the camera. I just got in front of the camera some six years ago. I still do a lot of things behind the camera but you do not know because you have never seen me in that role. (If he would make a web-series?) Yes, would love to make web-series. Let see where this go.”

What’s next for Rana?

“My next project will be a film set in 1945 and I will be playing a soldier,” said Rana Daggubati.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd