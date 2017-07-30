Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh in talks for ‘Vikram Vedha’ Telugu remake

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Baahubali 2. Rana Daggubati was last seen in Baahubali 2.

R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil gangster drama Vikram Vedha, which struck gold at the box-office domestically as well as outside India, will soon be remade in Telugu, a source said. “Talks have been initiated with Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh for Telugu remake. They were the first choice even before the release of ‘Vikram Vedha’. However, nothing has been finalised yet and the process might take a few more months,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the film has grossed over Rs 40 crore worldwide in its first week in cinemas. Released in cinemas last week, the film has turned out to be a blockbuster, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. Inspired by the popular folklore Vikram Betaal, its morality riddles are applied to a police-gangster backdrop.

While Madhavan plays an encounter specialist, Vijay essays the role of a gangster, whose role unanimously won over audiences.

Vikram Vedha producer Sashikanth told IANS: “Too early to talk about the remake. But yes, talks are on for the remake. But nothing has been confirmed yet.” The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, and Kathir.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati also opened about Tollywood drug scandal. “The dangerous story about school kids doing drugs worries me. That’s something that needs to be taken more seriously and addressed immediately. When youngsters who don’t have a mind of their own are doing drugs, it scares me. Who is supplying drugs to these kids? Are these people immigrants? How are they bringing drugs into the country,” Rana told IANS.

