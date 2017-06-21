Not doing any film with VV Vinayak: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati’s next is Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Rana Daggubati’s next is Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday clarified he hasn’t signed any new film with filmmaker V.V. Vinayak.

Reacting to rumours that he is teaming up with Vinayak for his next, Rana tweeted: “No. Why make up what I’m doing next? I’m on Twitter and will update you every time I decide.”

Basking in the success of Baahubali 2, Rana is gearing up for the release of his next Telugu outing, “Nene Raju, Nene Mantri”.

In Teja-directed Nene Raju, Nene Mantri, he plays a politician and is paired with Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa. Kajal, on talking about her co-star Rana said, ” I have felt this was possible because of the comfort level I share with Rana. Working with friends is always fun and this has been a fabulous few months.”

Rana, talking about his role during a Twitter chat, said, “Summing up his character in a few words, he said, “Good turns bad and then very very bad.”

The film, to be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, also stars Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana. Apart from the film, the actor would also host television show, No.1 Yaari with Rana, which is a talk show. This is the first time that Rana would appear on the smaller screens, post his SS Rajamouli film success.

The actor too was ecstatic about this development. Rana has already shot for the first episode of the chat show with Naga Chaitanya and Sumanth. While the promo of the show was announced much earlier, the makers of the show have not announced the dates from when the series would start airing on television.

