Rana Daggubati answers 90 questions, reveals he did not go to college. Watch video

Nene Raju Nene Mantri: Rana Daggubati answers 90 Questions with Jogendra. Nene Raju Nene Mantri: Rana Daggubati answers 90 Questions with Jogendra.

Rana Daggubati, as part of promotions of his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, answered 90 questions asked by his fans. The questions ranged from his workout regime to the kind of films he aspires to do. However, Rana shocked the audience when he revealed that he did not go to a college. So, our Raja Jogendra aka Rana is a college drop-out? That is surely a shocking thing to learn about him. But will that affect the fan frenzy the Baahubali star enjoys? Well, we doubt.

Meanwhile, Rana also spoke about the actors who has inspired him to take up acting. He said Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Lee, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are among the few that have inspired him as an actor.

Rana Daggubati’s next Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political drama that revolves around the 32-year-old and Kajal Aggarwal’s character. When a fan asked what about politics interests him to take up such topics, Rana quipped, “politics has a lot of drama.”

He revealed that he is okay to do any sort of scenes or roles in films but he totally dislikes songs or dance and that is why his fans might not see him shaking a leg in his films. “When I watch films, I skip songs. I don’t like them,” said the actor who believes in narration, story’s plot and his character’s growth. While talking about the industry, Rana said that Telugu industry is in a good space but all they need to do is to learn to experiment and always try to get something new.

And by the way, the actor who comes off as a strong character on screen, cries while watching a film. Yes, that’s true. Rana cries while watching a film but in person, you might not see him shedding a tear often.

Well, the 90-question session with Rana has revealed a lot about the actor. However, there is always room for some more.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati’s film Nene Raju Nene Mantri will release on August 11.

