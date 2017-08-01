Nene Raju Nene Mantri song Jogendra Jogendra: Rana Daggubati’s song has a ‘Saaho Re Baahubali’ hangover. Watch video

Nene Raju Nene Mantri Jogendra Jogendra song: Rana Daggubati is leader of the masses Nene Raju Nene Mantri Jogendra Jogendra song: Rana Daggubati is leader of the masses

The teaser of the much-awaited title track of Nene Raju Nene Mantri is finally out. The song titled “Jogendra Jogendra” shows Rana Daggubati as a leader of the masses. While Rana is a people’s man and the king of his small kingdom, Kajal Aggarwal is the queen of his heart. The teaser gives us glimpses of Rana’s good side but it also made us wonder how he landed behind the bars.

Why is Raja Jogendra in prison? What makes the court deliver a death sentence? Well, the answers would be revealed at the theaters. Another thing that we just could not miss about this “Jogendra Jogendra” track is the fact that the tune, the treatment and how people shower love on Rana’s character totally reminds us of Prabhas as Baahubali and his introductory song “Saaho Re Baahubali.”

It seems as if Rana is stepping into the shoes of Amarendra Baahubali but not in a SS Rajamouli way. Not to miss how he started a style statement with his ear cuff, which was dominantly shown in the teaser as well as posters of Nene Raju Nene Mantri. But of course, since the audience is still not over Baahubali, it is going to be difficult for Rana to avoid comparisons with SS Rajamouli’s film.

The song has also been released in Tamil and Malayalam for Rana’s fans across South India. The music for the song has been composed by Anup Rubens.

The movie is directed by Teja and produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments.

