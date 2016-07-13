Rana Daggubati joins in Haritha Haram campaign

Rana Duggubati joins Haritha Haram campaign, a government of Telangana initiative to increase the number of trees. Rana Duggubati joins Haritha Haram campaign, a government of Telangana initiative to increase the number of trees.

Actor Rana Daggubati participated in the Telangana government’s Haritha Haram campaign and planted saplings here at Ramoji Film City.

Haritha Haram is an initiative by the government of Telangana to increase the number of trees across the state.

“Rana took time off his busy schedule and planted saplings along with the crew of ‘Baahubali 2’ as part of the green drive,” said a source.

Rana is currently busy filming the climax portion of “Baahubali 2”, which is slated to hit the screens next year.

