Rana Daggubati joins in Haritha Haram campaign

By: IANS | Hyderabad | Published: July 13, 2016 7:24 pm
Actor Rana Daggubati participated in the Telangana government’s Haritha Haram campaign and planted saplings here at Ramoji Film City.
Haritha Haram is an initiative by the government of Telangana to increase the number of trees across the state.
Related Article
- Support rising, Telangana CM says ready to lead third front
- Haathi Mere Saathi first look: Rana Daggubati’s rugged avatar as Bandev is impressive, see photo
- Rana Daggubati signs film with Bala?
- MP govt announces to plant 8 crore saplings on July 2 next year
- Hyderabad: Police involve 70 criminals, rowdy-sheeters in CM’s massive tree-plantation project
- Maharashtra: Make them ‘greenagers’, forest deparment urges education officials
“Rana took time off his busy schedule and planted saplings along with the crew of ‘Baahubali 2’ as part of the green drive,” said a source.
Rana is currently busy filming the climax portion of “Baahubali 2”, which is slated to hit the screens next year.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App