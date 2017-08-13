Rana Daggubati celebrates Nene Raju Nene Mantri success with Venkatesh. Watch video

Rana Daggubati shares Raja Jogendra moment with his uncle Venkatesh. Rana Daggubati shares Raja Jogendra moment with his uncle Venkatesh.

Rana Daggubati’s recent release Nene Raju Nene Mantri has been receiving mixed reviews from critics but a lot of love from the audience. The film has done much better than the other films which released at the theatre at the same time – Bellamkonda Srinivas’s Jaya Jaya Nayaka and Nithiin’s LIE – which were expected to present a tough fight, but Nene Raju Nene Mantri seems to be emerging as quite a winner. Rana as Raja Jogendra has left the audience impressed, and he’s now taken to social media to celebrate.

Rana celebrated success of the film with a video in which he’s mimicking his character Raja Jogendra along with his uncle and ace actor Venkatesh, popularly known as Victory Venkatesh. Rana shared a Boomerang video with the caption, “This is Jogendra’s Victory celebrations the man himself VictoryV as Jogendra ;))”.

Recently, Rana thanked his fans for being supportive of the films he has chosen so far in his career. The actor, who rose to fame with his Baahubali character Bhallaladeva, wrote, “Couldn’t help but put this up!! Thank you for your support in all the different types of films I pick!”

About Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rana said the film – which also stars Kajal Aggarwal – attempts to break many stereotypes within Telugu cinema and that he was glad people love the film: “The film breaks a lot of stereotypes in Telugu cinema!! And only with your support I can keep pushing the bars of storytelling.”

Talking about the differences between Raja Jogendra and Bhallaladeva at a recent press conference in Chennai, Rana said, “This film is a tale of a man who has a very big graph in life and very big graph in society. His growth is all over the place. In Baahubali, Bhallaladeva had a clear-cut view that he wanted to be the king of that place and that’s it. Jogendra is a self-assured king. And I can’t deny the fact that there is some coolness in playing a bad guy.”

Looking ahead, Rana has confirmed that he has signed an international project and would soon share more details about it.

