Ramesh Aravind replaces Puneeth Rajkumar for Kannadada Kotyadhipati season 3

Kannada actor-director Ramesh Aravind will be hosting the new season of Kannadada Kotiyadipathi, which is inspired by Britain’s popular quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.

“Delighted that the eloquent, empathetic, knowledgeable, multi-award winning host, actor, director, writer, @Ramesh_aravind will be hosting Kannadada Kotiyadipathi on @StarSuvarna. The call for entries will open soon – a golden opportunity for a chance to get on to the hot seat,” tweeted TV producer Siddhartha Basu.

Ramesh will be replacing movie star Puneeth Rajkumar who had anchored the first two seasons of the show. According to some reports, Puneeth discontinued his association with the show as the producers were unwilling to meet his remuneration requirements for the third season.

Ramesh, who is already a success story in the Kannada television industry, tweeted he was “Happy. Honored. Humbled” to be the face of the popular game show. And he added that the details of the show will be made public soon.

Ramesh has been successfully hosting a popular celebrity talk show called Weekend with Ramesh. The show is a big hit with the Kannada audience and has completed three seasons since its inception in 2014. Ramesh had also hosted other television programmes like Preetyinda Ramesh and Raja Rani Ramesh in the past.

Ramesh is currently busy directing the remakes of Bollywood hit Queen in south Indian languages. The Kannada remake has been titled Butterfly, with Parul Yadav in the lead. Kajal Aggarwal will reprise Kangana Ranaut’s role in Tamil remake, titled Paris Paris.

The actor is known for his roles in Sathi Leelavathi, Duet, America America, Nammoora Mandara Hoove and Ulta Palta and has also scripted the National Award-winning film Hoomale in 1998.

