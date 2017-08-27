Ram Gopal Varma on Arjun Reddy: Vijay Devarakonda is a combination of young Amitabh Bachchan and Al Pacino

Arjun Reddy has left Ram Gopal Varma impressed. Arjun Reddy has left Ram Gopal Varma impressed.

Arjun Reddy is creating a rage among the audience. The film is being showered with love and is tagged as a game-changer of South Industry. While every critic has something or the other to say in favor of Arjun Reddy, director Ram Gopal Varma has also shared some kind words for the lead actor Vijay Devarakonda and the director, Sandeep Reddy.

In an Instagram post praising the film Arjun Reddy, RGV wrote, “I think Vijay Devarakonda is a combination of a young Amitabh Bachchan and a young Al Pacino and I strongly believe that he will be the trendsetter prototype for a new age hero.”

In fact, he went on to call Vijay as the megastar of Telangana.

Read his post here:

MY TAKE ON VIJAY DEVARAKONDA AND SANDEEP REDDY

I always believed that all the heroes of today are very heavily dependent upon slow motion and ramping shots aided with ear splitting background music to appear heroic.

Vijay Devarakonda is the first and only actor I ever saw who looks like a hero without the help of any slow motion or ramping shots..His eyes and his voice themselves emanate a built in background music from within himself.

The truth is this that the moment the camera comes to 24 frames there’s rarely an actor who can live up to the technical emotion created by varying camera speeds and background music ..Vijay is the first actor I saw apart from Amitabh Bachchan who could live up to that same level of intensity without the aide of any cinematic techniques.

I think Vijay Devarakonda is a combination of a young Amitabh Bachchan and a young Al Pacino and I strongly believe that he will be the trendsetter prototype for a new age hero ..He will be for sure the Amitabh Bachchan of the TFI for a long long time and definitely the first Mega Star of Telangana State.

Sandeep reddy from what I saw of him in a couple of interviews on YouTube has a lot of intensity within him which i can see totally reflecting in his film ..only those films which look like an extension of the directors personality are the ones which will really leave a mark on the audience’s minds and after a long time I am seeing that happening with Sandeep and his film Arjun Reddy.

I can clearly see a restrained understanding of Sandeep’s wisdom controlling the pent up complexity of his emotions within him in both his body language and in the manner of him communicating.

That’s a lethal combination and for this reason alone he will be a director to watch out for many decades

it will be a grave mistake on the part of both established directors and aspiring directors not to take Sandeep Reddy as a bench mark.

All in all I want to thank both Vijay Devarakonda and Sandeep Reddy for heralding a new era and they both don’t need best wishes because they themselves are the BEST.

RGV has been lending support to the film when it was mired into controversy for having a liplock scene on the poster. Questioning political leader Hanumanth Rao, RGV questioned, “I dint understand why Hanumanth Rao tore that poster..was he jealous because that beautiful girl was kissing Vijay Devarakonda or was it because HR himself would have never been kissed ?”

The director, for now, is busy with his next directorial project, which is based on the life on legendary actor NTR.

