Ram Gopal Varma’s N T Rama Rao biopic to get a unique treatment

When Ram Gopal Varma decided to make a biopic on the legendary actor N T Rama Rao, everyone had their heart in their mouth. Now, RGV has revealed that instead of narrating the late thespian’s story from his perspective, it would be better if the story is told from the perspective of NTR’s wife.

Revealing the idea to his fans on his official Instagram account, the director said, “After finishing my entire research on NTR, I judiciously realized that instead of a biopic on NTR, the same biopic on NTR from the ultra pure understanding of LAKSHMI PARVATHI is what which will actually truthfully provide much more pneumatic insights into the vagaries of those situations surrounding those tumultuous times..Am so excited to embark on this inception.”

He further revealed the title of the film and added that the film will expose the unknown facts of NTR’s life, “The title for the film, I feel which will be most congruous and also utmost felicitous is “LAKSHMI’s NTR”. The film “LAKSHMI’s NTR” will make naked and expose all the real truths behind the true lies of those who punched in his stomach and stabbed his back .. “LAKSHMI’s NTR” will be the true story of the real actual total truth behind what actually really happened in NTR’s life especially towards the end.”

Well, we are for sure waiting to know all the facts surrounding NT Rama Rao.

