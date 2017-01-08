Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu

Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called him “incompetent”. Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called him “incompetent”.

Reacting strongly to comments made by megastar Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called him “incompetent”.

In a series of tweets, Varma explained how Nagababu was responsible for the loss of Chiranjeevi’s party Prajarajyam.

“The whole state knows what kind of wrong advise you gave your great brother for Prajarajyam and made him lose. Before advising me what to do, please question yourself what kind of great career you have had in your entire life,” Varma tweeted on Saturday.

“You don’t have 0.1 per cent of greatness of your brother and that’s why your great brother doesn’t make meaningless noises like you. Because you don’t understand English, please ask some educated friend to translate my tweets in Telugu,” Verma wrote.

Check Ram Gopal Varma’s a few tweets:

Chiranjeevigaaru u achieved by urself nd u in heart know he did nothing except things like spoiling great events like 150..I feel sad for u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2017

Chiranjeevi gaaru I know he is ur brother nd u love him but in future please don’t take him to such prestigious events as he will spoil them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2017

Naga Babu Saar it’s better u concentrate on pleasing ur brothers instead of wasting on akkupakshulu or u might be on roads..All the best 👍 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2017

Varma requested Chiranjeevi to not take his brother along for any events in the future.

“I know he is your brother and you love him, but in future please don’t take him to such prestigious events as he will spoil them,” he added.

The “Rakht Charitra” director retaliated after Nagababu at the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming Telugu outing “Khaidi No 150” on Saturday spoke against Verma.

In his speech, Nagababu questioned Varma’s remarks about Chiranjeevi and his film “Khaidi No 150”.

“There’s this gentleman who is passing unwanted comments about my brother and his film. He used to make great films once but not anymore. He should focus on making good films instead of wasting time on commenting about my brother,” Nagababu said.

He went on to say that Varma is using Chiranjeevi’s popularity to earn personal mileage.