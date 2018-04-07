Happy Birthday Ram Gopal Varma: From Sridevi to gangsters, here are his top five obsessions

Ram Gopal Varma celebrates his 56th birthday today. Ram Gopal Varma celebrates his 56th birthday today.

If there is one word to describe director Ram Gopal Varma’s personality, it would be ‘obsession’. As he turns a year older today, let’s take a look at RGV’s few of famous obsessions that led to his meteoric rise as a master of noir and the ones that have been his undoing.

RGV’s obsession with anti-social characters

His obsession with telling stories about gangsters led him to make a splash with his debut film Shiva in 1989. His fascination with the Mumbai underworld encouraged him to make a cult gangster film titled Satya (1998). The film forced the Indian film industry to get serious about the way it treated the gangster genre.

The audience was in for a surprise when Satya released. It redefined the gangster genre by Varma’s realistic portrayal of the Mumbai underworld. It was raw and unremorsefully brutal. Then came Company (2002) and the prequel D (2005), which together came to be known as ‘Indian gangster trilogy’ and ‘Mumbai Noir.’ Satya and Company also influenced Academy-winning director Danny Boyle about the way he portrayed Mumbai underworld and urban violence in his film Slumdog Millionaire.

Telling stories inspired by real-life incidents

One of RGV’s formula for success is his fascination with adapting real-life incidents for the big screen. The rivalry between Dawood Ibrahim – Chhota Rajan was said to be the real inspiration for his film Company. His critically and commercial hit film Sarkar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was loosely based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

The murder of television executive Neeraj Grover was the subject of Varma’s 2011 crime drama Not a Love Story. And he made two-part Telugu-Hindi Rakta Charitra, which was based on the violent incidents that took place in Rayalaseema. The Attacks of 26/11 reenacted the deadly 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. And in 2016, he made two films, one was a docu-drama on the notorious dacoit Veerappan titled Killing Veerappan. And the other one was Vangaveeti, which was based on on the life of politician Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga.

He also wanted to make a film based on the life of legendary actor and politician N. T. Rama Rao. And also announced that he will be doing a film on the relationship that Jayalalithaa shred with her soul-sister VK Sasikala. But, both the projects have not materialised so far.

Sridevi

Varma had discussed his obsession with Sridevi in his tell-all book Guns and Thighs, the title which was also apparently inspired by Sridevi’s thighs. Describing her as a “Goddess of Beauty”, Varma had also criticised her husband Boney Kapoor for allegedly stopping her from working in films. “…To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor’s kitchen was a huge letdown. I won’t forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment,” he had said while talking about the book.

Reimagining classics

This is one of RGV’s penchant that has put his reputation as a ‘master storyteller’ at stake. Remaking the 1975 Hindi classic Sholay, under the title Aag, has been his worst career move till date. The 2007 film was berated by critics and fans alike and ever since then, his career has been on a bumpy ride. This disaster happened a year after his similar unsuccessful attempt to retell his blockbuster Telugu film Siva in 2006. The remake Shiva bombed with the critics and the audience.

Twitter and vodka

From Rana Daggubati to Anurag Kashyap have advised their mentor Varma not to tweet, while he is drunk on vodka. But, he refuses to relent and continues with his infamous Twitter rants, sparring none. Rajinikanth to Pawan Kalyan and Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan or even upcoming actors such as Tiger Shroff, nobody is spared from RGV’s Twitter outbursts. He even quit the social media for a while. After seven months of Twitter exile, he made a comeback earlier this year. But, nothing has changed.

