Rakshit Shetty confirms his relationship with Kirik Party co-star Rashmika Mandanna

Kannada film industry’s up-and-coming actor Rakshit Shetty has confirmed that he has been dating his co-star Rashmika Mandanna for a while now on Tuesday. It was a double celebration time, as the celebrity couple have also received the approval of their both families. “After my relationship with Rashmika started making headlines in the media, I decided to talk to her parents. So the media paved the way to take our relationship to the next level,” Rakshit told in a lighter vein while talking to a local news channel. Rakshit is also celebrating his 34th birthday.

Wishing on his birthday, Rashmika welcomed him into her family. “Happiest birthday to one of the most humblest human beings I’ve ever met..people love you even without you trying..and my parents are a few of those people ..welcome to the small family of ours,” she wrote on her Facebook. The couple are expected to announce their wedding plans soon.

Rakshit and Rashmika acted together in the Kannada box office blockbuster movie, Kirik Party. While Rakshit had already made a mark in Kannada cinema at the time, the film marked Rashmika’s acting debut. The makers of Kirik Party also recently celebrated the success of the film in Mysore as it completed its 150 days run at the theatres. The campus-based film has reportedly collected Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Rakshit was a software professional before he became a stage actor and subsequently made it to the big screen as a lead actor. His first breakthrough came in 2014 with Ulidavaru Kandanthe (As Seen By The Rest). He played the lead role in the film besides writing and directing it. The crime drama was a big hit and made him a bankable actor in Kannada cinema overnight. Ulidavaru Kandanthe is also being made in Tamil as Richie and it has Nivin Pauly reprising Rakshit’s role.

