Raju Kannada Medium 2: Sudeep taught me a lot, says Gurunandan

Actor Gurunandan is quite excited about his upcoming film Raju Kannada Medium 2, which has created quite a buzz in the industry and among fans. He is one of the few actors in Kannada, who have made it to mainstream cinema from the television industry. “I still look back on my days as a television actor. I played minor roles in serials for about seven years before I entered the film industry,” said Gurunandan. He added that he made it so far on his own as he has no family connection to the film industry and he comes from a middle-class family.

He became popular with his role in Kannada soap Lakumi. And made his big screen debut as a lead actor in 2014 with Cyber Yugadol Navayuva Prema Kavyam.

“I have just taken my first few steps. I still have a long way to go,” he said.

Gurunandan caught his first big commercial break with First Rank Raju that came out in 2015. The film was directed by Naresh Kumar HN, who has also helmed Raju Kannada Medium 2.

As Naresh’s latest directorial outing is getting ready for release in Karnataka on January 19, the director is busy remaking his hit film First Rank Raju in Telugu with actor Nani in Hyderabad.

Raju Kannada Medium 2 trailer has caught the attention of the audience with cinematography Shekar Chandra’s work. “I was very happy when Shekar came onboard for this film. He has done beautiful picturization of the scenes and songs in the backdrop of Chikkamagaluru,” said Gurunandan.

Another highlight of the film is Kiccha Sudeep, who is also playing an important role in the film. “Sudeep’s character will be introduced in the second half and will travel along with the story till the end,” revealed producer KA Suresh. He also promised that the film will leave the audience in splits.

Gurunandan also said he got to learn a lot from working with Sudeep. “He taught me so many things during the shooting. I had a wonderful time, acting alongside him,” he added.

Gurunandan claims that Raju Kannada Medium is a unique effort in Kannada cinema. It follows three stages of the protagonist’s life. “Ashika Ranganath plays my school time girlfriend, Avantika Shetty plays my girlfriend at work and after that, I meet Angelina Desedina,” revealed the actor.

Angelina is a Russian model, who is playing one of the leading ladies in the film.

Gurunandan said he is highly influenced by films of Aamir Khan and Suriya. “A character like Ghajini is my dream role,” he added.

