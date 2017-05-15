Rajinikanth meets fans, talks about his drinking problem and how it affected his family and career

Rajinikanth met his fans after eight years. He spoke about politics, his next project with Pa Ranjith and also posed for selfies. Rajinikanth met his fans after eight years. He spoke about politics, his next project with Pa Ranjith and also posed for selfies.

After eight long years, superstar Rajinikanth finally met a select group of fans at Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai on Monday. As the actor posed for pictures with his fans, he spoke about the fate of his films, future plans and, most importantly, if he will enter politics. “If in case I decide to join politics, I won’t allow wrong people to join me, I’ll keep them away,” the superstar said. But will he indeed join politics? That stays a million dollar question.

Talking about supporting DMK-TMC alliance in the past, he said, “About 21 years ago I was involved in a political accident, during that time for some reasons I had announced my support to a political coalition. And my fans and people of Tamil Nadu ensured a victory for that coalition. Since that day my name is being dragged in every time there is an election. And that’s the reason I keep clarifying that I don’t support any political party every time.”

Speaking at the function, Rajinikanth revealed that during early days of his career he had a drinking problem. So much so that he used to show up on sets fully drunk and late. “I have one elder brother in Bengaluru and one in Chennai that is SP Muthuraman sir. He thought me a lot of life lessons including discipline and honesty. I came late to sets during a film shoot and I was drunk. He told me that now I’m a hero and if I come late, so will the rest of the cast and crew members. From that day, I’m always on time for the work,” he said. Muthuraman was instrumental in establishing Rajinikanth as a bankable lead actor in the industry.

Rajinikanth added, “Take care of your family and children. Don’t waste your life by smoking and drinking. Drinking and smoking not only affects your health but also your decision making ability. I have been affected enough so please take my advice seriously.”

Rajinikanth said this meeting with fans was a long overdue. He said 2010 Enthiran was a hit but after that, some of his films did not do well at the box office. However, Kabali became a hit but due to some reason, he was unable to hold a celebration meeting at the time. Last time, he said he was not satisfied with the arrangements and he had few other commitments to take care of including his upcoming films 2.0 and he had story discussions about his next film with director Pa Ranjith, which will go on the floors on May 28.

“Some people in media wrote that I am scared of doing certain things and I keep changing my mind (including his cancelled Sri Lanka visit). I think a lot while making a decision but some time I need to re-evaluate them due to the circumstances. I step into the water and later realise it is infested with crocodiles. And how can I proceed after knowing that? Blind courage is not good,” he said in his defence.

“Some people say I say some controversial things during the release of my movies and to promote them. I have your blessings and love and there is no need for me to do so. No matter what you do, if the film is bad it will fail. People are smart,” he added. The last such meeting with fans was in 2009 post his Sivaji’ success.

