I am a true Tamilian, says Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth on Friday remained ambivalent on joining politics even as he insisted that he was very much a Tamil. Responding to criticism that he was not a Tamil, Rajinikanth told his cheering fans: “I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and in Tamil Nadu for 43 years. Although I came as a Marathi from Karnataka, you people nurtured me, made me a true Tamilian.”

The versatile actor said he would take a decision on joining politics when the time comes. Speaking on politics, Rajnikanth said there were good leaders but the system was corrupted. “We have good leaders like (M.K.) Stalin, Anbumani (Ramadoss) and Seeman. But what do we do when the system is bad, democracy has deteriorated. This system needs to be changed and a change has to be brought in the minds of people, than only will the country flourish,” he said.

Addressing a large gathering on the last day of the interaction with fans, he said to thunderous applause: “I have my profession, my job. I have some responsibilities and you have your jobs. Go back to your places and do your job. Let’s meet when it’s time for (political) war.”

Earlier this week, he had said: “If it’s God’s will, I will join politics.” Rajinikanth later tweeted: “Extremely happy after meeting my fans. Memorable and unforgettable.” On the career front, he is gearing up for the shoot of his next Tamil yet-untitled film with director Pa. Ranjith.

