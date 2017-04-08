Rajinikanth postpones meet with fans

Rajinikanth has postponed the meeting with his fanS which was one of their long pending demands. Rajinikanth has postponed the meeting with his fanS which was one of their long pending demands.

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has postponed the meeting with his fans, one of their long pending demands, following a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions will be required, the actor said here today.

The 66-year-old star had earlier planned to meet the fans for photo sessions from April 12-16 in the city, where he was slated to get pictures clicked with them.

“My dear fans. I have an information for you. It has been 10 years since we all met and took pictures. You have been constantly requesting to meet me and take pictures. Since I could not find time, I was unable to meet you all then. But I had planned to meet you all from April 12 to April 16”, he said in a audio message to his fans.

Elaborating, he said, “from April 12 to April 16 we had planned to meet fans hailing from 4-5 districts averaging 300 people daily.

“We had decided to invite 1,800 to 2,000 fans of them to participate during the meeting. It was my desire.”, he said.

“But, later, we realised that it is not practically feasible to take individual photographs with everyone during the meeting and had decided to take photo sessions in eight member groups”, he said.

However, a majority of fans had expressed disappointment saying how they could display an individual photograph with me in their respective homes if it is going to be a group photograph, he said.

“I feel it is fair on their part to make such a demand. Since we realised it is difficult to take pictures individually, we decided to postpone the meeting. We are

planning to conduct it in future by inviting fans from two districts each and take pictures with them individually”, he said.

“I will announce the meeting date in future. I think you all will understand and extend cooperation.”, he said.

The sudden announcement about the meeting with the fans by the actor had triggered speculation on whether the actor would be once again persuaded to take the political plunge, a demand which he has been resisting.

While his fans have been urging the actor to join politics for the past several years, some political parties have also tried to woo him in view of his mass appeal.

The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his Sivaji success.

