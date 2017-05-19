Rajinikanth on joining politics: ‘When the ultimate war comes, we all will see’. Watch video

Rajinikanth was meeting his fans in Tamil Nadu’s Kodambakkam on the last day of fan interactions. Rajinikanth was meeting his fans in Tamil Nadu’s Kodambakkam on the last day of fan interactions.

As Rajinikanth wrapped up his first round of interactions with his fans in Tamil Nadu on Friday, the question which was again on everyone’s minds was: Is Rajinikanth joining politics? The actor’s answer was not a no. “I have responsibilities and works, same with you, let’s do it, but when the ultimate war comes, we all will see,” ANI quoted the superstar as saying.

Rajinikanth was meeting his fans in Tamil Nadu’s Kodambakkam on the last day of fan interactions. Thalaivar met his fans after a gap of eight years. He has said that his next round of interactions is being finalised.

Talking about his Tamil roots, Rajinikanth said, “My fans have made me a Tamizhan. I was a Kannadiga for 23 years of my life, but for the past 44, I have been a Tamizhan. You, the fans, have made me a Tamizhan.” His comments came after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that the actor’s entry into politics would be a “disaster”. He also termed him an outsider. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth was born in a Marathi family in Karnataka.

#WATCH: Rajinikanth says “I have responsibilities and works, same with you, let’s do it, but when the ultimate war comes, we all will see”. pic.twitter.com/3t4tzrBkDt — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

Earlier while speaking to fans, Rajini had said that he has no immediate plans to join politics. “My life is in the hands of God. I’m not sure what he has in store for me. But I will always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don’t feel disappointed if I don’t enter politics,” he had said. He had added that if he did join politics, there will be no place for “money-minded” people. The actor also said he had made a mistake by backing a political alliance 21 years ago.

Speculation has been rife that Rajini may float a new party backed by the BJP. While the actor has refused comment, on Wednesday, BJP national secretary H Raja called him a “popular” personality who is “welcome to join” the party.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd