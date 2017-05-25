Rajinikanth next titled Kaala Karikaalan, Dhanush reveals new posters. See photos

Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala Karikaalan’s new posters are revealed. Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala Karikaalan’s new posters are revealed.

Rajinikanth new film has a name, new posters and those are just a few of the details that the fans of Thalaivar have been waiting for. The film called Thalaivar 164 till now has been titled Kaala Karikaalan. The film is the second project of Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith after the superhit Kabali. Now that the poster is out, it can be confirmed that the film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Sreekar Prasad as film editor and T Ramalingam as the art director. The film’s poster was revealed by Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law and the film’s producer.

Revealing the poster, Dhanush wrote, “Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164.” This is the first time that Rajinikanth and Dhanush are working together. As per the reports, Huma Qureshi has been signed to play the female lead in the flick. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed but the interest in Rajinkanth’s next film is at an all-time high.

People are also wondering what the name of the film — Kaala Karikaalan — stands for.

See Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala Karikaalan’s posters here:

Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164 pic.twitter.com/rUrMWCYNkJ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. It is being conjectured that Rajinikanth will play a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own stule. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king. The film is expected to go on floors around May 28.

See Dhanush’s earlier post too:

Wunderbar films presents.. superstar Rajinikanth’s “thalaivar 161” title will be revealed tom morning 10 am .. #cantgetbiggerthanthis — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 24, 2017

Earlier, after reports that the film is based on the life of Mumbai’s late don Haji Mastan Mirza, his foster son had sent a notice to Rajinikanth. The makers, however, said the film is not based on Haji Mastan.

