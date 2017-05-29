Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan will have Nana Patekar in a powerful role

Nana Patekar and Rajnikanth will be seen in Kaala Karikaalan Nana Patekar and Rajnikanth will be seen in Kaala Karikaalan

Superstar Rajnikanth’s new film, Kaala Karikaalan, will also be starring veteran Bollywood actor, Nana Patekar. The makers of the film confirmed the news on Sunday. They said that he will be having a pivotal role in the Tamil film. The shooting of the movie has started in Mumbai already. The movie will be shot here for 40 days, non-stop. This was said in a statement by the filmmakers.

Along with the talented Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi will be seen playing the role of the leading lady. The movie also has stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil. The Tamil movie is a gangster drama set in the metropolitan city of Mumbai. It revolves around the life of Karikalan, the don that is being played by Rajnikanth. The film is based on fictional events. Rajnikanth will play the role of Karikalan, who has escaped from Tirunelveli and reaches Mumbai. In the sprawling slums of Dharavi, the young boy soon establishes himself as a powerful don. Nana Patekar, an accomplished Marathi and Hindi actor, is likely to have a strong role.

The movie is being directed by Pa Ranjith. and is produced by Rajnikanth’s son in law, Dhanush, under his banner, Wunderbar Studios. And, the music of the movie is by Santhosh Narayanan. The songs will be in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is believed to be a sequel in spirit to Rajnikanth’s gangster movie of 2016, Kabali, directed by Pa Ranjith.

The first look for the movie was released a few days ago, on May 25th by Dhanush. He took to Twitter to share his father-in-law’s look from it.

Dhanush wrote, “Wunderbar Films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164.” The movie is set to be released in 2018.

